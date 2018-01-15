One Dead, Three Injured in NC House Fire

Emergency vehicle, light car background (Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: barbol88, barbol88)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - One person is dead and three others injured in an early-morning house fire in Fayetteville.



Multiple news organizations report that firefighters arrived about 4:30 a.m. Sunday to find most of the single-family home engulfed in flames.



Three people had already made it out of the house when firefighters arrived. They were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation and related injuries.



Crews had to fight the blaze from the exterior before entering to find a victim inside.

