One Dead, Three Injured in NC House Fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - One person is dead and three others injured in an early-morning house fire in Fayetteville.
Multiple news organizations report that firefighters arrived about 4:30 a.m. Sunday to find most of the single-family home engulfed in flames.
Three people had already made it out of the house when firefighters arrived. They were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation and related injuries.
Crews had to fight the blaze from the exterior before entering to find a victim inside.
