One Last Walk Through At Oak Hollow Mall

A mall owned by High Point University is closing its doors on March 10. Though the Oak Hollow Mall is closing, the building will be used by the university as a Community Center, or to continue to provide space for nonprofit organizations and events to use. The 11 stores in the mall were told on January 5 they were closing. 

Erica Stapleton, WFMY 2:32 PM. EST March 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories