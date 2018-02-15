One Person Dead in Thomasville Wreck: Police

System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

THOMASVILLE, NC - The Thomasville Police Department is investigating a deadly wreck in on Highway 109 near Lambeth Road Thursday morning.

Police say one person died. Both sides of the highway are closed around that stretch.

Police say to take Lambeth Road to Kennedy Road if going south on 109. If traveling north, take Ben Lee Road to Kennedy Road.

TPD investigating traffic accident involving a fatality on south NC Hwy 109 near Lambeth Road. 109 is closed in that area. — Thomasville PD (@ThomasvillePD) February 15, 2018

The Department of Transportation says the road is expected to reopen around 12:30 p.m.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY