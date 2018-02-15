WFMY
One Person Dead in Thomasville Wreck: Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 7:52 AM. EST February 15, 2018

THOMASVILLE, NC - The Thomasville Police Department is investigating a deadly wreck in on Highway 109 near Lambeth Road Thursday morning. 

Police say one person died. Both sides of the highway are closed around that stretch.

Police say to take Lambeth Road to Kennedy Road if going south on 109. If traveling north, take Ben Lee Road to Kennedy Road. 

The Department of Transportation says the road is expected to reopen around 12:30 p.m.

