One Year Since Guilford Deputy Shot While Responding to Call

Guilford County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Self was just doing his job on February 27, 2017 when he was shot in the arm and hip by a suspect.

He was the first on scene, responding to a 911 hang-up call.

The suspect, 53-year-old Donald Meador, also shot his wife during the incident. She survived.

Donald Meador, Jr.

After some time recovering, Dep. Self went back to work on light office duty.

"I couldn't imagine doing anything else," he said.

Self has had two hand surgeries and will likely undergo one more, this spring. His goal is to be cleared for full-duty this summer and get back to patrolling and the job he loves.

“I’m sure it will be emotional. It’s been a goal of mine from day one. It’s just the type of mentality that I have. But definitely the end goal is to get back and if not be better than where I was because of it,” Dep. Self told us.

Donald Meador was charged with attempted first-degree murder. His last court date was in August of 2017. The case is still pending and there is no trial date set. He's being held at the Guilford County Jail.



