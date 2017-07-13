Ongoing Construction, Traffic Flow Shift Causing Driver Confusion on NC-68

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Lane lines on NC-68 to Old Bryan Boulevard are confusing some drivers.
There are two sets of lines: old lines and temporary lines because of ongoing construction and a shift in the traffic pattern. A WFMY News 2 Facebook fan brought the issue to our attention and Reporter Kandance Redd took the concern to NCDOT.
La Titia McNair says she takes extra precaution on the road.
"They will go straight and then there will be no lines at all. Then, there will be like a little dash and then there will be nothing. So, it's hard to tell where you're supposed to be," said La Titia McNair. "If you know the roads are bad you just have to be cautious and see where you are going."
