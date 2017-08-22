Online Court Service iPLEA Launches in Davidson Co.

Gavel, scales of justice and law books -- stock image. (Photo: BrianAJackson, Thinkstock)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC - Davidson County became one of the first in the state to launch iPLEA, a new courts' online service, on Monday. The service means no more standing in lines at the courthouse for speeding tickets.

Davidson County Clerk of Superior Court Brian L. Shipwash made the announcement. The service provides 24/7 convenience for motorists who receive a speeding ticket and are eligible to potentially reduce and process their citation without ever having to appear at the courthouse. Anyone who receives a citation will be able to reduce their offenses online.

Buncombe County started the service July 24 while Mecklenburg, Davie and Johnston counties also rolled out the service Monday.

The statewide rollout is set for Sept. 25. Citizens can make requests for reduction of a speeding citation or check the status of a pending request anytime cost-free.

The new Online Services page can be accessed at onlineservices.NCcourts.org.

