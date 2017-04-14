2 The Rescue: Adopt Boomer

WFMY
April 14, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Boomer is a Beagle Terrier mix. He's 5 months old and is crate-trained. He loves other dogs and gets along with cats. 

Boomer bonds very quickly with people and would be best with children 5 years and older because he's a very active puppy. 

To adopt Boomer, contact the Animal Rescue & Foster Program. It's at 711 Milner Drive in Greensboro. You can also call them at (336) 574-9600. 

