2 The Rescue: Adopt Boomer

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Boomer is a Beagle Terrier mix. He's 5 months old and is crate-trained. He loves other dogs and gets along with cats.

Boomer bonds very quickly with people and would be best with children 5 years and older because he's a very active puppy.

To adopt Boomer, contact the Animal Rescue & Foster Program. It's at 711 Milner Drive in Greensboro. You can also call them at (336) 574-9600.

