2 The Rescue: Adopt Jack

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Jack is a male black rabbit.

We're unsure of his age... but we can tell you he's very sweet and friendly. He came to Guilford County Animal Services as a stray last month. and is now ready to find his new family.

Rabbits are pretty easy pets to care for, but they do need daily exercise and care.

If you want to adopt Guilford County Animal Services. It's located at 4525 West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. You can contact them at (336) 641-3400.

Copyright 2016 WFMY