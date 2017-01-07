WFMY
Close
Closings Alert 820 closing alerts
Weather Alert 50 weather alerts
Close

2 The Rescue: Adopt Jack

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 2:33 AM. EST January 08, 2017

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Jack is a male black rabbit.

We're unsure of his age... but we can tell you he's very sweet and friendly. He came to Guilford County Animal Services as a stray last month. and is now ready to find his new family. 

Rabbits are pretty easy pets to care for, but they do need daily exercise and care. 
 
If you want to adopt Guilford County Animal Services. It's located at 4525 West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. You can contact them at (336) 641-3400. 

Copyright 2016 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories