2 The Rescue: Beasley

April 07, 2017

Beasley is Friday's pet of the day! He's a one-year-old terrier mix who weighs 14 pounds.

Beasley came into the shelter as a stray and sadly his family never came for him.

He's a bit shy at first, but warms up quickly! He gets along well with others and loves to run and play.

Beasley will need a fenced yard so he doesn't lost his way again!

He is neutered, up to date on vaccinations and microchipped. His adoption fee is only $95.

If you'd like to meet Beasley, contact Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336) 357-0805.

The shelter is located at 490 Glendale Road in Lexington.

