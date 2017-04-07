2 The Rescue: Beasley

Beasley is Friday's pet of the day! He's a one-year-old terrier mix who weighs 14 pounds.
Beasley came into the shelter as a stray and sadly his family never came for him.
He's a bit shy at first, but warms up quickly! He gets along well with others and loves to run and play.
Beasley will need a fenced yard so he doesn't lost his way again!
He is neutered, up to date on vaccinations and microchipped. His adoption fee is only $95.
If you'd like to meet Beasley, contact Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336) 357-0805.
The shelter is located at 490 Glendale Road in Lexington.
