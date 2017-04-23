WFMY
Close
Weather Alert 24 weather alerts
Close

2 The Rescue: Boss is Looking for a Forever Home

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 9:52 AM. EDT April 23, 2017

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Boss is a white, chocolate and brown Siamese mix cat. He is around 3 years old and a total sweet heart. Boss is great with other kitties and with kids but hasn't been around a lot of dogs.

Do you have room for "Boss" in your heart? If so,contact the Animal Awareness  They are located at 613 East Brown street in Randleman. For more information call (336) 498-6013.

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories