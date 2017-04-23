2 The Rescue: Boss is Looking for a Forever Home

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Boss is a white, chocolate and brown Siamese mix cat. He is around 3 years old and a total sweet heart. Boss is great with other kitties and with kids but hasn't been around a lot of dogs.

Do you have room for "Boss" in your heart? If so,contact the Animal Awareness They are located at 613 East Brown street in Randleman. For more information call (336) 498-6013.

Copyright 2017 WFMY