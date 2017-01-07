2 The Rescue: Brooks

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Brooks is a 1-year-old Shepherd mix.

He came to Burlington Animal Services as a stray. He is very sweet... and a little on the shy side. Brooks loves kids and would be a great pet for a family.

His adoption includes neuter surgery, vaccinations and 30 days of free pet insurance.

You can meet Brooks at Burlington Animal Services. It's located at 221 Stone Quarry Road in Haw River. You can also give them a call at (336) 578-0343 for more information.

