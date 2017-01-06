2 the Rescue- Coco

Davidson County Animal Shelter

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Coco is a 6-year-old Domestic Shorthair cat available for adoption through the Davidson County Animal Shelter.

Coco came to the shelter as an owner surrender 6 months ago because she didn't really enjoy the company of other pets in the household. Shelter staff have been doing slow introductions in the shelter and say Coco is doing pretty well coexisting.

Coco absolutely adores people of all ages, All she really wants is a lap or a window in a quiet house where she can be the queen of her castle.

Coco's adoption fee is sponsored, so she's only $25. She is spayed, up-to-date on her vaccines and microchipped.

You can meet Coco at the Davidson County Animal Shelter located on 490 Glendale Road in Lexington. Call (336) 357-0805 for more information.

