2 The Rescue: Daffodil is Looking for a Forever Home

2 The Rescue Daffodil (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Daffodil is a 3-year-old cat. She is one of the most loving kitties you will ever find. She is eager to rub against you and purr for as long as you are willing to stand there and let her!

If you are looking for a cat who wants to be "Queen" of the castle, and is both beauty and love combined, Daffodil is the cat for you.

If you think Daffodil could be a great addition to your family, then come meet her at one of the SPCA of the Triad's pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro. They are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 to 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 to 4:00.

Interested in adopting Daffodil? Give the SPCA a call at (336) 375-3222 or go on their website and fill out an adoption application.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Smart

Saturday, July 8

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, July 8

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410



Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday

@ Petco

Sunday, July 9

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G

Greensboro, NC 27407



Pet Adoption Fair

@ Pet Smart

Friday, July 14

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408



2017 Family Fun Fair

@Proehlific Park

A really fun time for people of all ages and FREE admission. Lots of fun activities plus raffle items, dunk tank, bouncy house, face painting, obstacle course, food trucks, and lots more.

SPCA will bring along adoptable cats, kittens, dogs & puppies!

Saturday, July 15

10:00AM – 2:00PM

4517 Jessup Grove Road

Greensboro, NC 27410



23rd Annual SPCA Raffle For Rescues

Adoption Fair 12-4pm, Artsy T-shirts, Live Music 7pm, Raffle with (5)Cash Prizes including $1000 1st Prize, & Silent Auction

@ Mac’s Speed Shop

Thursday, July 27

12:00 Noon – 10:00 PM

1218 Battleground Ave.

Greensboro, NC 27408

Copyright 2017 WFMY