2 The Rescue: Daffodil is Looking for a Forever Home

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Daffodil is a 3-year-old cat. She is one of the most loving kitties you will ever find. She is eager to rub against you and purr for as long as you are willing to stand there and let her!
If you are looking for a cat who wants to be "Queen" of the castle, and is both beauty and love combined, Daffodil is the cat for you.
If you think Daffodil could be a great addition to your family, then come meet her at one of the SPCA of the Triad's pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. Greensboro. They are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 to 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 to 4:00.
Interested in adopting Daffodil? Give the SPCA a call at (336) 375-3222 or go on their website and fill out an adoption application.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday
@ Pet Smart
Saturday, July 8
12:30 PM – 4:30 PM
2641 Lawndale Drive
Greensboro, NC 27408
Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday
@ Pet Supermarket
Saturday, July 8
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
3316 Battleground Ave
Greensboro, NC 27410
Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday
@ Petco
Sunday, July 9
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G
Greensboro, NC 27407
Pet Adoption Fair
@ Pet Smart
Friday, July 14
12:30 PM – 4:30 PM
2641 Lawndale Drive
Greensboro, NC 27408
2017 Family Fun Fair
@Proehlific Park
A really fun time for people of all ages and FREE admission. Lots of fun activities plus raffle items, dunk tank, bouncy house, face painting, obstacle course, food trucks, and lots more.
SPCA will bring along adoptable cats, kittens, dogs & puppies!
Saturday, July 15
10:00AM – 2:00PM
4517 Jessup Grove Road
Greensboro, NC 27410
23rd Annual SPCA Raffle For Rescues
Adoption Fair 12-4pm, Artsy T-shirts, Live Music 7pm, Raffle with (5)Cash Prizes including $1000 1st Prize, & Silent Auction
@ Mac’s Speed Shop
Thursday, July 27
12:00 Noon – 10:00 PM
1218 Battleground Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27408
