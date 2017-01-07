2 The Rescue: Ella

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Ella is a domestic short-haired female cat that's about 6 months old.

Ella is a very loving and affectionate kitty. She loves being around people and her brother, Cinder, who is also available for adoption. Ella has been spayed and is up to date on all of her vaccinations.

Ella is available for adoption at the Animal Awareness Society in Randolph County. It's located at 613 E. Brown Street in Randleman. You can contact them at (336) 498-6013.

