2 The Rescue Forest (Photo: Animal Awareness Society)

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Forest is a 7-month-old tabby striped kitten. In his short life time, he has been through quite an experience.

The Animal Awareness Society was alerted about Forest because he was severely hurt when he was attacked by a dog. The folks did not know what to do to help Forest when they found him, other than to call The Animal Awareness Society.

Forest had 6 puncture wounds and lots of infection all over his little body. He had to take lots of meds and also be bandaged with antibacterial creme around his whole back and midsection. Forest is recovered now, from his wounds.

Forest needs someone to be his hero, to give him a home with lots of TLC. After all that he has been through, he is a little shy but will warm up as soon as he knows that you are his long lost friend and hero. Time, patience and lots of love is what Forest needs.

Forest is available at The Animal Awareness Society. They are located at 613 Easy Brown St. in Randleman. For more information, call (336)

Copyright 2017 WFMY