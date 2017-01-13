WFMY
2 the Rescue: Heather

WFMY News 2, January 13, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Heather is a cat up for adoption through the Animal Rescue &  Foster program.

Heather was rescued, along with a single kitten, during the fall.  Since coming to live with the ARFP, Heather has made it known she is a talker and is meant to be with people.  

If you would like to meet Heather, contact the Animal Rescue & Foster Program located at 705 Milner Drive in Greensboro. Call (336) 574-9600 for more information. 

