2 The Rescue: Here's Aurora!

Aurora is a gorgeous two-year-old Aussie mix that was brought into Randolph County Animal Shelter as a stray.

She has been at the shelter since January 30th and is delightfully sweet and dog friendly.

Randolph County Animal Shelter is holding an adoption fair on February 25th from 10-2pm at their location:

1370 County Land Rd

Randleman, NC 27317

To adopt Aurora call (336) 683-8235.

