2 The Rescue: Here's Aurora!

Aurora is a gorgeous two-year-old Aussie mix that was brought into Randolph County Animal Shelter as a stray.
She has been at the shelter since January 30th and is delightfully sweet and dog friendly.
Randolph County Animal Shelter is holding an adoption fair on February 25th from 10-2pm at their location:
1370 County Land Rd
Randleman, NC 27317
To adopt Aurora call (336) 683-8235.
(© 2017 WFMY)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs