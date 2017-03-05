2 The Rescue: Katie Needs a Home

RNADLEMAN, N.C. -- Katie is a 4-year-old calico cat who is mostly white. She likes to receive belly rubs, and to hang out and observe whatever you are doing!

Sometimes, she is content to play with toys and have fun. Katie has a sweet personality and is just wanting that special family or person to welcome her into their home for a lifetime.

Katie has been spayed and is current on her vaccinations. Meet her at the Animal Awareness Society. They are located at 613 East Brown St. in Randleman. For more information, call (336) 498-6013.

