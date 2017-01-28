2 The Rescue: Meet Aladdin

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Meet 8-week-old Aladdin ! Aladdin, his Mom Leigh, and his five siblings were brought to the SPCA of the Triad the day before Thanksgiving having been found as strays.
At the time they did not have space for all these kitties. The wonderful rescuers were asked to come back after the holiday and hopefully we could make arrangements to take them.
Sure enough about a week after, they came back. Aladdin and his family were taken in to our rescue. Two of Aladdin's sisters have been adopted. The others and Aladdin are still waiting for their new home.
If you want a sweet and playful buddy Aladdin is the kitten for you. Or maybe you could find it in your heart to give Aladdin and one or two of his siblings a home.
If you think Aladdin could be your new little kitty, then come meet him at one of our fairs this weekend or at the adoption center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd in Greensboro. We are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 - 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 - 4:00.
Interested in adopting Aladdin? Give the SPCA a call at (336)375-3222 and ask how to meet this sweet kitten or log on to www.triadspca.org and fill out an adoption application.
UPCOMING EVENTS
SPCA Uptown Pawdown Event
@ The Elm Street Center
Enjoy 2 Live Bluegrass Bands & another band to Shag to, Catering by The Painted Plate, Local Breweries & Wineries, and a Silent Auction that’s not to be missed!
Visit www.UptownPawdown.org for more details and to purchase your tickets today!
Saturday, March 4, 2017
6:30 PM – 11:00 PM
203 S. Elm St.
Greensboro, NC 27401
Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday
@ Pet Smart
Saturday, January 28
12:30 PM – 4:30 PM
2641 Lawndale Drive
Greensboro, NC 27408
Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday
@ Pet Supermarket
Saturday, January 28
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
3316 Battleground Ave
Greensboro, NC 27410
Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday
@ Petco
Sunday, January 29
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G
Greensboro, NC 27407
