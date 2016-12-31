2 The Rescue: Meet Ambrosia

2 The Rescue Ambrosia (Photo: Burlington Animal Services)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Ambrosia is a beautiful gray tabby who has been waiting since August for her special person to come fall in love with her.

She is nearly 2-years-old and is a friendly and sweet kitty who would love to start the new year with you as your new best friend and lap companion! Ambrosia is spayed, current on all vaccinations and she is waiting to meet you.

If you would like to adopt Ambrosia, she is available at Burlington Animal Services. They are located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Haw River. Call (336) 578-0343 for more information.

