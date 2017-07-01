2 The Rescue: Meet Amie

2 The Rescue Amie (Photo: Burlington Animal Services)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Amie is very sweet 1-year-old girl who would love to be your special four-legged sidekick and friend. She is slightly timid, but very friendly and loving once she warms up to you.

Amie is a nice medium size at 38 lbs. and would make a wonderful companion for a family. She is spayed, current on vaccinations and ready for the next chapter in her life.

Meet her at Burlington Animal Services. They are located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Haw River or call (336) 578-0343 for more information.

