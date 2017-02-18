2 The Rescue: Meet Amora

2 The Rescue Amora (Photo: SPCA of The Triad)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Amora is a year and a half year old Siberian Husky Mix. She was a stray found by a local shelter.

Though microchipped, the owner could not be contacted so the SPCA of the Triad was asked if they wanted to take Amora into our rescue.

Amora is the sweetest dog ever! You can pick her up like a baby and she loves every minute of attention you can give her.

Amora is heartworm positive but it can be treated and hopefully will not keep someone from falling in love and adopting her. Would you consider adopting Amora?

If you think Amora could be your new best friend, then come meet her at one of our fairs this weekend or at the adoption center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd in Greensboro. We are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 - 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 - 4:00.

Interested in adopting Amora? Give the SPCA a call at (336)375-3222 and ask how to meet this handsome dog or log on to www.triadspca.org and fill out an adoption application.

UPCOMING EVENTS

SPCA Uptown Pawdown Event

@ The Elm Street Center

Enjoy 2 Live Bluegrass Bands & another band to Shag to, Catering by The Painted Plate, Cash Bar, and a Silent Auction that’s not to be missed!

Visit www.UptownPawdown.org for more details and to purchase your tickets today!

Saturday, March 4, 2017

6:30 PM – 11:00 PM

203 S. Elm St.

Greensboro, NC 27401



National Adoption Fair

@ Pet Smart

Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408



“Caturday “ All Cat Adoption Fair

@ All Pets Considered

Saturday, February 18

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

2614 Battleground Avenue

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday

@ Petco

Sunday, February 19

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G

Greensboro, NC 27407

