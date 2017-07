2 The Rescue Annie (Photo: Guilford County Animal Services)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Annie is a 1-year-old spayed female hound mix.

She is a family dog for sure that gets along with other dogs and does well with children, too. Meet her at Guilford County Animal Services. They are located at 4525 West Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. For more information, call (336) 641-3400.

