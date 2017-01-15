2 The Rescue: Meet Autumn

2 The Rescue Autumn (Photo: Guilford County Animal Services)

GREENSBORO, N.C -- Autumn is a 3-year-old black and tan tortoiseshell cat. She is already spayed and weighs 22 pounds. She is good with other cats and likes attention.

Autumn is ready to go home and would go good in any home. She will need a large cat litter box and would not hurt her to go on a diet as well.

She is up to date on all of her shots and FELV/FIV negative. Her adoption fee is $50.00. If you would like to adopt autumn, she is available at the Guilford county animal services. They are located at 4525 West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. For more information call (336) 641-3400.

