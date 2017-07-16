2 The Rescue: Meet Bagel

2 The Rescue Bagel (Photo: Guilford County Animal Services)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- This is Bagel the beagle. He is 8-years-old, up to date on vaccines, and is already neutered.

is a perfect match for anyone looking for a calm soul to relax with. He will be a great pet for a family but may not be best suited with other animals in the home.

If you would like to adopt Bagel, he is available at Guilford County Animal Services. They are located at 4525 West Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. For more information, call (336) 641-3400.

Copyright 2017 WFMY