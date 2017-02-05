2 The Rescue: Meet Batik

2 The Rescue Batik (Photo: Animal Awareness Society)

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Batik is a Tortico, meaning she is a tortoise shelled and calico mix. Her beautiful hair is medium length and might need a little grooming from time to time.

Batik is around a year old. She is quite the serene kitty who is happy with just hanging out with you. Occasionally a toy is good to have around if you want to play with her, but if not playing, she is just happy with a lap.

Batik is current on all of her vaccinations and has been spayed. Batik is just waiting to pack her bags and move into her forever home that will offer her lots and lots of love.

If you would like to adopt her, she is available at the Animal Awareness Society. They are located at 613 East Brown St. in Randleman. For more information, call (336) 498-6013.

