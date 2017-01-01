2 The Rescue: Meet Biscuit

2 The Rescue Biscuit (Photo: Guilford County Animal Services)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Biscuit is a Chihuahua mix. He is blond and white and around 1 year old.

Biscuit needs a home that has no other pets in it. While he has been at the shelter he has not seemed to like any other dogs. He would need to be an only pet in a home.

He has not be neutered yet but would be before he goes home. His adoption fee is $95.00. Biscuit is also up to date on all of his vaccinations.

If you would like to adopt Biscuit, he is available at the Guilford County Animal Services. They are located at 4525 West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. For more information, call (336) 641- 3400.

Copyright 2016 WFMY