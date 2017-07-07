2 the Rescue: Meet Bosley!

Davidson County Animal Shelter

LEXINGTON. N.C. -- Bosley is a 10-month-old Jack Russell mix. He only weighs 14 pounds but is full of energy!

He would love a fenced-in yard to run off some of his energy. Kids to play with would be a bonus! Bosley also gets along well with other dogs.

Bosley is heartworm negative, all caught up on vaccines and is microchipped.

You can adopt Bosley for $75 at the Davidson County Animal Shelter located on 490 Glendale Road in Lexington. Call (336) 357-0805 for more information.

© 2017 WFMY-TV