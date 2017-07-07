WFMY
Close

2 the Rescue: Meet Bosley!

2 The Rescue: Bosley

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 8:12 AM. EDT July 07, 2017

LEXINGTON. N.C. -- Bosley is a 10-month-old Jack Russell mix. He only weighs 14 pounds but is full of energy!
 
He would love a fenced-in yard to run off some of his energy. Kids to play with would be a bonus! Bosley also gets along well with other dogs.
 
Bosley is heartworm negative, all caught up on vaccines and is microchipped.
 
You can adopt Bosley for $75 at the Davidson County Animal Shelter located on 490 Glendale Road in Lexington. Call (336) 357-0805 for more information. 

© 2017 WFMY-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories