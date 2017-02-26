2 The Rescue: Meet Brick and Moses

2 The Rescue Brick and Moses (Photo: Guilford County Animal Service)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Brick and Moses came into the Guildford County Animal Services shelter in January and they have to be adopted together.

Brick is a brown and black shepherd. He weighs around 54 pounds. He is about 4.5 years old. His animal ID number is A34503778.

Moses is a black and brown beagle. He is around 37 pounds and already neutered. Moses is around 6 years old. His animal ID number is A34503708.

Brick and Moses are up to date on all of their shots and ready to go home. They are heartworm tested negative.

Guildford County Animal Services is located at 4525 Wesy Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. For more information, call (336) 641-3400.

