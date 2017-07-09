2 The Rescue: Meet Brody And Sophie

2 The Rescue Brody and Sophie (Photo: Animal Awareness Society)

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Brody and Sophie are both 6-week-old stripped tabby kittens.

The two are not siblings, but they still love each other. Both of them have beautiful stripped markings and love toys and wrestling with each other.

Brody and Sophie can be adopted separately or together. If you are not sure if you are ready to adopt, try fostering!

If interested in adopting or fostering, please give The Animal Awareness Society a call at (336) 498-6013, or go online to www.catawareness.org and fill out an adoption application.

