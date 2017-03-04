2 The Rescue: Meet Bugsy

2 The Rescue Bugsy (Photo: Burlington Animal Services)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Bugsy is a 6-year-old boy with a very quiet, gentle, laid-back temperament. This sweet boy would likely make a wonderful companion for someone needing an emotional support or therapy dog.

Bugsy is a staff and volunteer favorite due to his calm disposition. He has tested positive for heartworm, which is very treatable.

Meet this truly special boy at Burlington Animal Services. They are located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Haw River. Call (336) 578-0343 for more information.

Copyright 2017 WFMY