2 The Rescue: Meet Buster

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Buster is a 2-year-old male orange tabby. He and some friends were found as strays in a park and brought into SPCA of the Triad.
It took no time for their staff to fall in love with Buster. He is a very sweet friendly cat. Buster is a dominate male and may want to live in a house by himself. We don't know if he likes dogs but he does not like our other cats. If you would like to take Buster into your home, he would make a great addition to your family!
If you think Buster could be your new best friend, then come meet him at one of our fairs this weekend or at the adoption center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd in Greensboro. We are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 - 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 - 4:00.
Interested in adopting Buster? Give the SPCA a call at (336)375-3222 and ask how to meet this handsome kitty or log on to www.triadspca.org and fill out an adoption application.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Pet Adoption Fair
@ Altar’d State
Saturday, March 18
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
3326 W. Friendly Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27410
Spring Clean-up Day
@SPCA Center
Come out and help us give the SPCA Center a good Spring Cleaning!
Sunday, March 19
9:30 AM
3163 Hines Chapel Road
Greensboro, NC 27405
Each Monday Thru April 17, Shop Altar’d State in Friendly Center and the SPCA will receive 10% of the proceeds.
March Round Up Roundup
@ All Pets Considered
Throughout the month of March, when you round-up your total, APC will round up the donations and pass them along to the SPCA of the Triad.
2614 Battleground Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27408
“Caturday “ All Cat Adoption Fair
@ All Pets Considered
Saturday, March 18
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
2614 Battleground Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27408
Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday
@ Pet Smart
Saturday, March 18
12:30 PM – 4:30 PM
2641 Lawndale Drive
Greensboro, NC 27408
Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday
@ Pet Supermarket
Saturday, March 18
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
3316 Battleground Ave
Greensboro, NC 27410
Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday
@ Petco
Sunday, March 19
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G
Greensboro, NC 27407
