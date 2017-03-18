2 The Rescue: Meet Buster

2 The Rescue Buster (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Buster is a 2-year-old male orange tabby. He and some friends were found as strays in a park and brought into SPCA of the Triad.

It took no time for their staff to fall in love with Buster. He is a very sweet friendly cat. Buster is a dominate male and may want to live in a house by himself. We don't know if he likes dogs but he does not like our other cats. If you would like to take Buster into your home, he would make a great addition to your family!

If you think Buster could be your new best friend, then come meet him at one of our fairs this weekend or at the adoption center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd in Greensboro. We are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 - 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 - 4:00.

Interested in adopting Buster? Give the SPCA a call at (336)375-3222 and ask how to meet this handsome kitty or log on to www.triadspca.org and fill out an adoption application.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Pet Adoption Fair

@ Altar’d State

Saturday, March 18

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

3326 W. Friendly Ave.

Greensboro, NC 27410



Spring Clean-up Day

@SPCA Center

Come out and help us give the SPCA Center a good Spring Cleaning!

Sunday, March 19

9:30 AM

3163 Hines Chapel Road

Greensboro, NC 27405



Each Monday Thru April 17, Shop Altar’d State in Friendly Center and the SPCA will receive 10% of the proceeds.



March Round Up Roundup

@ All Pets Considered

Throughout the month of March, when you round-up your total, APC will round up the donations and pass them along to the SPCA of the Triad.

2614 Battleground Ave.

Greensboro, NC 27408



“Caturday “ All Cat Adoption Fair

@ All Pets Considered

Saturday, March 18

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

2614 Battleground Avenue

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Smart

Saturday, March 18

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, March 18

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410



Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday

@ Petco

Sunday, March 19

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G

Greensboro, NC 27407

