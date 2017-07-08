WFMY
Close

2 The Rescue: Meet Callie

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 10:07 AM. EDT July 08, 2017

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Callie is a very pretty 4-year-old calico cat. She was found as a stray with a litter of babies and spent time in a foster home until her kittens were weaned. They have all been adopted and now it’s Callie’s turn!

She is a very sweet and loving girl who really enjoys lap time and petting. Callie is litter-trained, spayed, current on her vaccinations and ready for a loving forever home to call her own!

She is available at Burlington Animal Services. They are located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Haw River or call (336) 578-0343 for more information.

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories