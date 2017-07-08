2 The Rescue: Meet Callie

2 The Rescue Callie (Photo: Burlington Animal Services)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Callie is a very pretty 4-year-old calico cat. She was found as a stray with a litter of babies and spent time in a foster home until her kittens were weaned. They have all been adopted and now it’s Callie’s turn!

She is a very sweet and loving girl who really enjoys lap time and petting. Callie is litter-trained, spayed, current on her vaccinations and ready for a loving forever home to call her own!

She is available at Burlington Animal Services. They are located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Haw River or call (336) 578-0343 for more information.

Copyright 2017 WFMY