2 The Rescue: Meet Chapman, Piper, Roxy

2 The Rescue Chapman, Piper, Roxy (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Chapman, Piper, and Roxy are 10-week-old Australian Shepherd mix puppies.

The puppies have become little bundles of energy and love who are looking for a place to call their home. Could you find it in your heart to take one of these babies into your home?

If you think one of these adorable puppies could be the new friend you are looking for then come meet them at one of the SPCA of the Triad's pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. in Greensboro. They are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 to 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 to 4:00.

Interested in adopting Chapman, Piper, or Roxy? Give the SPCA a call at (336) 375-3222 or go on their website and fill out an adoption application.

UPCOMING EVENTS

2017 Family Fun Fair

@Proehlific Park

A really fun time for people of all ages and FREE admission. Lots of fun activities plus raffle items, dunk tank, bouncy house, face painting, obstacle course, food trucks, and lots more.

SPCA will bring along adoptable cats, kittens, dogs & puppies!

Saturday, July 15

10:00AM – 2:00PM

4517 Jessup Grove Road

Greensboro, NC 27410



Pet “Caturday “ All Cat Adoption Fair

@ All Pets Considered

Saturday, May 15

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

2614 Battleground Avenue

Greensboro, NC 27408



Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, July 15

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410



Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday

@ Petco

Sunday, July 16

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G

Greensboro, NC 27407



23rd Annual SPCA Raffle For Rescues

Adoption Fair 12-4pm, Artsy T-shirts, Live Music 7pm, Raffle with (5)Cash Prizes including $1000 1st Prize, & Silent Auction

@ Mac’s Speed Shop

Thursday, July 27

12:00 Noon – 10:00 PM

1218 Battleground Ave.

Greensboro, NC 27408



