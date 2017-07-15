2 The Rescue: Meet Chapman, Piper, Roxy

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Chapman, Piper, and Roxy are 10-week-old Australian Shepherd mix puppies.
The puppies have become little bundles of energy and love who are looking for a place to call their home. Could you find it in your heart to take one of these babies into your home?
If you think one of these adorable puppies could be the new friend you are looking for then come meet them at one of the SPCA of the Triad's pet fairs this weekend or at the center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd. in Greensboro. They are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 to 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 to 4:00.
Interested in adopting Chapman, Piper, or Roxy? Give the SPCA a call at (336) 375-3222 or go on their website and fill out an adoption application.
UPCOMING EVENTS
2017 Family Fun Fair
@Proehlific Park
A really fun time for people of all ages and FREE admission. Lots of fun activities plus raffle items, dunk tank, bouncy house, face painting, obstacle course, food trucks, and lots more.
SPCA will bring along adoptable cats, kittens, dogs & puppies!
Saturday, July 15
10:00AM – 2:00PM
4517 Jessup Grove Road
Greensboro, NC 27410
Pet “Caturday “ All Cat Adoption Fair
@ All Pets Considered
Saturday, May 15
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
2614 Battleground Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27408
Adoption Fair Every Saturday
@ Pet Supermarket
Saturday, July 15
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
3316 Battleground Ave
Greensboro, NC 27410
Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday
@ Petco
Sunday, July 16
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G
Greensboro, NC 27407
23rd Annual SPCA Raffle For Rescues
Adoption Fair 12-4pm, Artsy T-shirts, Live Music 7pm, Raffle with (5)Cash Prizes including $1000 1st Prize, & Silent Auction
@ Mac’s Speed Shop
Thursday, July 27
12:00 Noon – 10:00 PM
1218 Battleground Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27408
