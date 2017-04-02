2 The Rescue: Meet Cinder and Ella

2 The Rescue Cinder and Ella (Photo: Animal Awareness Society)

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Cinder and Ella are twin kitties who love each other very much. When you see one, you will always see the other.

The only markings that make them easy to tell apart is Cinder has a white patch on his neck and some white toes. Cinder is a male, and Ella a female.

They both have been spayed and neutered, and are current on vaccinations. They would love to be adopted together.

You can meet them at the Animal Awareness Society. They are located at 613 East Brown St. in Randleman. For more information call (336) 498-6013.

