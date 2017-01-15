2 The Rescue: Meet Cinder

2 The Rescue Cinder (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Cinder is a 6-month-old grey kitten. He is a very affectionate and loving fellow who enjoys spending time with his sister Ella. Cinder and Ella are bonded and would make a great addition to someone's family.

This little fellow needs and wants just someone to give him lots of love and attention. A few toys on hand wouldn't hurt either! Cinder also would like a lap to call his very own.

If you would like to adopt Cinder, he is available at The Animal Awareness Society. They are located at 613 East Brown Street in Randleman. For more information, call (366) 498-6013.

