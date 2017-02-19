2 The Rescue: Meet Cleopatra

2 The Rescue Cleopatra (Photo: Guilford County Animal Services)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Cleopatra is a black and white and full grown bunny. She is only about 6 months old and ready to go home.

Rabbits are great pets for children and are good easy going pets. They are low maintenance. As long as you keep them something to chew on to keep their teeth down, clean bedding and fresh water they will be happy.

Rabbits can be litter boxed trained and will play with toys. Her adoption fee is $15.00.

If you would like to about her, she is available at Guilford County Animal Service. They are located at 4525 West Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. For more information, call (336) 641-3400.

Copyright 2017 WFMY