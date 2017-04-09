2 The Rescue: Meet Cooper

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Cooper is an 8-week-old Blood Hound/Boxer mix. He and his 3 other siblings need a loving home.
Cooper is super sweet and when he wags his tail, he just wiggles all over. Cooper would be great to grow up with kids.
If you would like to adopt him, he is available at the Animal Awareness Society. They are located at 613 East Brown Street in Randleman. For more information, call (336) 498-6013.
