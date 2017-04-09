2 The Rescue: Meet Dapper Dan

2 The Rescue Dapper Dan (Photo: Guilford County Animal Shelter)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Dapper Dan is a 5 year old male black and beige tabby cat. He enjoys attention and affection and spending time with people. He is very low key and will let you hold him and pet him whenever you want.

Dapper Dan has tested positive for FIV. His adoption fee is 50 dollars which includes in neuter, age appropriate vaccines, and microchip.

Find him at the Guilford County Animal Services. They are located at 4525 West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. For more information, call (336) 641-3400.

