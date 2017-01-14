2 The Rescue: Meet Dottie and Lizzie

2 The Rescue Dottie and Izzie (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Meet Dottie and Izzie. They were surrender to the shelter and transferred to the SPCA of the Triad. They are a bonded pair and we would like to find them a home together. Where you find Dottie you will find Izzie. Dottie and Izzie even share their kennel at night.

If you are planning to adopt one, why not adopt the both of them! They can keep each other company when the family has to be away. Do you have room for two sweet little doggies in your home?

If you think Dottie and Izzie could be your new best friends, then come meet them at one of our fairs this weekend or at the adoption center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd in Greensboro. We are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 - 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 - 4:00.

Interested in adopting Dottie and Izzie? Give the SPCA a call at (336)375-3222 and ask how to meet these precious dogs or log on to www.triadspca.org and fill out an adoption application.

