2 The Rescue: Meet Ebony

2 The Rescue Ebony (Photo: Guilford County Animal Services)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Ebony is a 12-year-old female cat. She is already spayed and ready to go home.

She is tiny and loves to sit on your lap. Ebony is good with other cats and would love to have a quiet house hold. She was surrendered to the shelter because her previous owner passed away.

Her adoption fee is sponsored. If you would like to adopt Ebony, she is available at the Guilford County Animal Services. They are located at 4525 West Wendover Ave. In Greensboro. For more information, call (336) 641-3400

