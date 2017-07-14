2 the Rescue: Meet Ellie!

Animal Rescue & Foster Program

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Ellie is a 6-week-old chihuahua mix puppy up for adoption through the Animal Rescue and Foster Program.

She has two sisters who are also available for adoption. Their perfect home would be with children 10 years or older. ARFP staff says the puppies will likely be fine with cats or other dogs. It's important to note, these tiny girls will most likely stay tiny so they need a really safe home.

To meet them, you can go to the Animal Rescue & Foster Program's website and complete a canine adoption application.

