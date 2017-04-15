2 The Rescue: Meet Elvira

2 The Rescue Elvira (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Elvira is a one-year-old domestic short hair cat. She came to the SPCA of the Triad from a local shelter where she was dropped off as a stray.

Cuddling and purring are her favorite pastime. Elvira is just looking for someone to adopt her and give her a new home to enjoy. Could she possibly be the kitty you have been wanting for your new pet?



If you think Elvira could be your new cuddle companion, then come meet her at one of our fairs this Saturday or at the adoption center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd in Greensboro. We are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 - 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 - 4:00.

Interested in adopting Elvira? Give the SPCA a call at (336)375-3222 or log on to www.triadspca.org and fill out an adoption application.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Each Monday Thru April 17, Shop Altar’d State in Friendly Center and the SPCA will receive 10% of the proceeds.



April Paw Month

@ Pet Supermarket

Entire Month of April, donate $1 or more to the SPCA of the Triad and receive a $5 bounceback coupon good towards your purchase your next visit to PetSupermarket before May 6, 2017

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410



Liberty Tax Roadside Party & Adoption Fair

Cookout with Hotdogs & Chips, Raffle to Benefit SPCA of the Triad

Adoption Fair from 12-4 PM

Saturday, April 15

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

4215 W. Wendover Ave., Suite L

Greensboro, NC 27407



Belk Charity Sale Adoption Fair

@ Belk Friendly Center Northern Entrance at Cosmetic Counter (Entrance facing Macys and adjacent to Rack Room Shoes)

This Week Wednesday, April 12 through Saturday, April 15, and next week Wednesday, April 19 through Sunday, April 23

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM each day

600 Friendly Center Road

Greensboro, NC 27408



Pet Adoption Fair

@ Pet Smart

Friday, April 14

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408



National Adoption Fair

@ Pet Supermarket

Friday, February 10 through Sunday, February 12

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM each day

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410

