2 The Rescue: Meet Elvira

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Elvira is a one-year-old domestic short hair cat. She came to the SPCA of the Triad from a local shelter where she was dropped off as a stray.
Cuddling and purring are her favorite pastime. Elvira is just looking for someone to adopt her and give her a new home to enjoy. Could she possibly be the kitty you have been wanting for your new pet?
If you think Elvira could be your new cuddle companion, then come meet her at one of our fairs this Saturday or at the adoption center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd in Greensboro. We are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 - 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 - 4:00.
Interested in adopting Elvira? Give the SPCA a call at (336)375-3222 and ask how to meet this handsome dog or log on to www.triadspca.org and fill out an adoption application.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Each Monday Thru April 17, Shop Altar’d State in Friendly Center and the SPCA will receive 10% of the proceeds.
April Paw Month
@ Pet Supermarket
Entire Month of April, donate $1 or more to the SPCA of the Triad and receive a $5 bounceback coupon good towards your purchase your next visit to PetSupermarket before May 6, 2017
3316 Battleground Ave
Greensboro, NC 27410
Liberty Tax Roadside Party & Adoption Fair
Cookout with Hotdogs & Chips, Raffle to Benefit SPCA of the Triad
Adoption Fair from 12-4 PM
Saturday, April 15
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
4215 W. Wendover Ave., Suite L
Greensboro, NC 27407
Belk Charity Sale Adoption Fair
@ Belk Friendly Center Northern Entrance at Cosmetic Counter (Entrance facing Macys and adjacent to Rack Room Shoes)
This Week Wednesday, April 12 through Saturday, April 15, and next week Wednesday, April 19 through Sunday, April 23
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM each day
600 Friendly Center Road
Greensboro, NC 27408
Pet Adoption Fair
@ Pet Smart
Friday, April 14
12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
2641 Lawndale Drive
Greensboro, NC 27408
National Adoption Fair
@ Pet Supermarket
Friday, February 10 through Sunday, February 12
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM each day
3316 Battleground Ave
Greensboro, NC 27410
