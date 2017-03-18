2 The Rescue: Meet Faline

2 The Rescue Faline (Photo: Burlington Animal Services)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Faline is a beautiful 2-year-old Boxer mix that came in as a stray. She is a very loving and affectionate girl who just wants to be in your lap every possible moment.

Faline would likely make a wonderful companion for just about any person or family. She is spayed, current on vaccines and is ready to be your new best buddy and sidekick.

Meet her at Burlington Animal Services. They are located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Haw River or call (336) 578-0343 for more information.

