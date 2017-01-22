2 The Rescue: Meet Flynn

2 The Rescue Flynn (Photo: Animal Awareness Society)

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Flynn is a grey and white domestic short haired kitten, who is 8 months old.

Flynn is one loving little boy! His mom died when he was a baby and he had to be bottle-fed. He loves to be held, snuggled and receive belly rubs.

Flynn likes toys and other kitty buddies too. Flynn is a baby that needs someone to take that chance on all that love that he has to share.

Flynn He has been neutered and is ready for a home of his own.

To meet, Flynn, is to fall in love! You can meet Flynn and other kitty buddies at The Animal Awareness Adoption Center. The Center is open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 12-4, and other times by appointment. They are located at 613 East Brown St. in Randleman. For more information, call (336) 498-6013.

Copyright 2016 WFMY