2 The Rescue: Meet Gumbo

2 The Rescue Gumbo (Photo: Burlington Animal Services)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Gumbo is a super cute 1-year-old Boxer/Plott Hound mix that came in as a stray. He is a friendly, playful boy who would love a new family and second chance at happiness.

His adoption includes his neuter surgery, basic vaccinations, heartworm test and 30 days of free Trupanion Pet Insurance.

Meet him today at Burlington Animal Services. They are located at 221 Stone Quarry Rd. in Haw River. Call (336) 578-0343 for more information.

