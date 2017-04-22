2 The Rescue: Meet Hershey

2 The Rescue Hershey (Photo: SPCA of the Triad)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Hershey is a 5-year-old American Cocker Spaniel Mix. He was surrendered to a local shelter because his owner could no longer care for him. That's when the SPCA of the Triad decided to take Hershey in and find him a new home.

If you could see Hershey he has this ripple effect in his fur that is very unique. Hershey would make a great addition to any family.

If you think Hershey could be your new playful companion, then come meet him at one of our fairs this weekend or at the adoption center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd in Greensboro. We are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 - 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 - 4:00.

Interested in adopting Hershey? Give the SPCA a call at (336)375-3222 and ask how to meet this handsome dog or log on to www.triadspca.org and fill out an adoption application.

UPCOMING EVENTS

April Paw Month

@ Pet Supermarket

Entire Month of April, donate $1 or more to the SPCA of the Triad and receive a $5 bounceback coupon good towards your purchase on your next visit to PetSupermarket before May 6, 2017

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410



Belk Charity Sale Adoption Fair

@ Belk Friendly Center Northern Entrance at Cosmetic Counter (Entrance facing Macys and adjacent to Rack Room Shoes)

This Week Wednesday, April 19 12:00 – 3:00 PM and Thursday, April 20 through Sunday, April 23 1:00 – 4:00 PM

600 Friendly Center Road

Greensboro, NC 27408



National Adoption Fair

@ Pet Supermarket

Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM each day

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410



Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday

@ Petco

Sunday, April 23

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G

Greensboro, NC 27407

Copyright 2017 WFMY