2 The Rescue: Meet Honey

2 The Rescue Honey (Photo: Animal Awareness Society)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Honey is an 8-year-old Boxer Mix. Honey was begrudgingly surrendered by her original owner who could not take her where she was moving.

Honey is 50lbs of love. We have not had her here long so we don't know too much about Honey but we do know that she is a very sweet dog! Honey is great with our staff and our other dogs. If you are looking for a sweet fun loving playmate, Honey could be the companion for you!

If you think Honey could be your new best friend, then come meet her at one of our fairs this weekend or at the adoption center located at 3163 Hines Chapel Rd in Greensboro. We are open Tuesday - Friday 10:00 - 5:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 - 4:00.

Interested in adopting Honey? Give the SPCA a call at (336)375-3222 and ask how to meet this handsome dog or log on to www.triadspca.org and fill out an adoption application.

UPCOMING EVENTS



Pet CPR/First Aid Class $65

@ All Pets Considered

Saturday, March 11

10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

To sign up for the class call Nanhall Pet Spa at (336) 852-9867 or visit www.NanhallPetSpa.com

A portion of the proceeds goes to the SPCA of the Triad!

2614 Battleground Ave.

Greensboro, NC 27408



Each Monday Thru April 17, Shop Altar’d State in Friendly Center and the SPCA will receive 10% of the proceeds.







March Round Up Roundup

@ All Pets Considered

Throughout the month of March, when you round-up your total, APC will round up the donations and pass them along to the SPCA of the Triad.

2614 Battleground Ave.

Greensboro, NC 27408

Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Smart

Saturday, March 11

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM

2641 Lawndale Drive

Greensboro, NC 27408





Pet Adoption Fair Every Saturday

@ Pet Supermarket

Saturday, March 11

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

3316 Battleground Ave

Greensboro, NC 27410





Pet Adoption Fair Every Sunday

@ Petco

Sunday, March 12

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

4217 W. Wendover Ave Ste G

Greensboro, NC 27407





