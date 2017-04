2 The Rescue Hopper (Photo: Burlington Animal Services)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Hopper is a dog about 1-1/2 years old and is 63 lbs. of sweetness and smiles. He is neutered and current on all shots, so all this boy needs is a loving home.

Meet him today at Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Rd., Haw River or call 336-578-0343 for more information.

