2 The Rescue: Meet Iggy

2 The Rescue Iggy (Photo: Animal Awareness Society)

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Iggy is a 4-month-old Blue Heeler and Beagle Mix. Iggy might be a little shy at first meeting, but warms up quickly and that super sweet personality shines thru pretty quickly.

Iggy is great with children, cats and other doggy playmates. A fenced in yard would be a plus for her so that she can do the running and playing that she loves.

Iggy would be great in any home, that has lots of love and toys to offer! Iggy has lots of love and good times to offer!

If you would like to adopt her, she is available at the Animal Awareness Society. They are located at 613 East Brown St. in Randleman. For more information, call (336) 498-6013.

